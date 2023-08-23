Mt Smart Stadium has drawn big crowds all season. Photo / Photosport

Mt Smart Stadium is the Warriors’ home, and Shaun Johnson is hopeful it will stay that way should the side earn the right to host an NRL finals game this season.

Reports have suggested Eden Park is being looked at as a host venue by the NRL should the Warriors earn a home game during the NRL finals series, with the team on track for a top-four finish for the first time since 2007.

NRL rules state that from the second week of the finals, unless an exception is given, the host’s stadium must have a minimum capacity of 25,000. Eden Park seats more than 43,000, while Mt Smart has a capacity of 25,000 - although the Warriors had more than 26,000 turn up for their homecoming game against the Wests Tigers in late 2022.

Johnson said he would “100 per cent” be disappointed if a finals game was anywhere other than Mt Smart.

“I get that sometimes business gets in the way and ticket sales and money made and all that, but from a players’ perspective, we didn’t work that hard to warrant a home playoff game to be played at Eden Park,” Johnson said.

“There’s no place like this place. I’ve said it a million times over. But hey, if I want to put all my attention into that then I’m probably going out there this week and not doing what I need to do, so, I’ll leave that at that.”

There's no place like home for Shaun Johnson. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors are on track for a top-four finish for the first time since 2007. A win on Friday night against the 16th-placed St George Illawarra Dragons - a game that sold out almost a week beforehand - would secure them a top-four finish, which would see them earn hosting rights at some point in either the second or third week of the finals.

When asked if a packed Mt Smart was louder than a packed Eden Park, Johnson quipped: “I’ve never played in front of a packed Eden Park, so I couldn’t say.”

The Warriors, who hold a dismal 1-5 record in games at Eden Park, would certainly give filling up the stadium for a finals game a good shout, as the bandwagon continues to overflow following their impressive turnaround this year after four losing seasons on the trot, including the worst season in the team’s history in 2022 when they stumbled to a 6-18 record.

This is also the first season the side have played a full home schedule on home soil following the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the club based in Australia for three seasons.

Johnson’s stance was shared by left centre Adam Pompey, who said the ground was the “pinnacle” for the Warriors and was home for the team.

Coach Andrew Webster took a more diplomatic stance, but said he had the same preference as his players.

“I’m not a politics guy. I’ll play wherever they tell us to play,” Webster said. “I’ve got a preference; you just have to look at Mt Smart; it’s unbelievable. I love the place, the players love it, the fans love it.

“If we went to Eden Park, probably the only good thing I could say about that is more New Zealand fans get to watch us live. There’s always a positive.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.