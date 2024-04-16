Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Warriors struggle to retain Wayde Egan amidst Australian clubs’ interest

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Wayde Egan will be attracting interest from rival NRL clubs. Photo / Getty Images

Wayde Egan will be attracting interest from rival NRL clubs. Photo / Getty Images

EDITORIAL

Wayde Egan’s emergence as a potential State of Origin contender is undoubtedly a cause for celebration among Warriors fans.

It’s a testament to his skill and dedication, as well as a recognition

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport