Video shows 'incredible' spectator feet during Team New Zealand's America's Cup defence

A video shared online has captured the incredible turnout of spectator boats that hit the water to watch Team New Zealand race in the America's Cup.

The Kiwis beat Luna Rossa 7-3 to successfully defend the Auld Mug in Auckland, with thousands of fans both on and off the water turning up to cheer them on.

America's Cup fan Matt Knight captured and shared a timelapse video of all the boats travelling in and out of the harbour over 30 minutes on one of the race days.

"What a sight! It was incredible to witness this spectacle over the weekend," he wrote in the post. "I feel so lucky to live in such an amazing country that has the ability to enjoy events like this on our doorstep."

The video has more than 54,000 views, over 100 comments and has been shared across social media.

"Amazing to be in the middle of that piece of history," one person commented on the video.

"Was great to be part of this," wrote another. "The America's Cup is a superb event. A pleasure both on the water and at the Viaduct."

Spectator boats out on the Hauraki Gulf to watch the America's Cup. Photo / Photosport

Much was made of the spectator fleet throughout the regatta, with as many as 3000 private craft on the water on key race days during the America's Cup match.

Maritime NZ was tasked to undertake a large operation to monitor the masses and ensure everyone was aware of speed and safety rules as well as the law around charging passengers.

Extra speed restrictions were also put in place on race days.

Some spectator boats often became the cause for delays when late course changes meant they found themselves inside the course boundaries. Course E was particularly difficult to manage as one side of it was off-limits due to its proximity to undersea communications cables.