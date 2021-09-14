Victim's family hopes All Black Shannon Frizell uses influence to help others

The family of a woman beaten up by an All Black have said they hope the rugby player who bashed her can use his influence to steer others from similar violence. Photo / ODT

The family of a woman beaten up by an All Black have said they hope the rugby player who bashed her can use his influence to steer others from similar violence.

Shannon Michael Frizell (27) attacked a man, and slapped and punched a woman during the late-night incident on May 9, then followed it up with an abusive social-media message to a friend of one of the victims.

Frizell's case was called before the Dunedin District Court yesterday though his attendance was excused.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris George confirmed the Highlanders star had completed the terms of his diversion and the two charges of assaulting a woman and one of common assault were formally dismissed by Judge Peter Rollo.

Because there was no formal guilty plea entered, there was never a summary of facts outlining the details of the violence tendered to the court.

"I sincerely hope he uses this terrible situation to help others with alcohol and anger issues and become an ambassador for our young men dealing with the same struggles," the mother of Frizell's female victim said.

After his first court hearing in July, he apologised outside court and said he would "now try to do everything I can to restore people's faith in me".

"I already have put a plan in place with counsellors to help me address areas I want to work on."

Despite only being stood down for one game, Frizell has not played for the All Blacks since initially appearing in court.