Ryan Wedding of Canada competes in the qualifying round of the men's parallel giant slalom snowboarding event during the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games. Photo / Getty Images

The United States offered a US$10 million ($17.44m) reward on Thursday for information leading to the arrest of a Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted on drug and murder charges.

Ryan Wedding, 43, who is believed to be in Mexico or another Latin American country, was also placed on the FBI’s list of the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.”

“Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of US cities and in his native Canada,” said Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.

“The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man.”

Wedding, whose aliases include “El Jefe”, “Giant” and “Public Enemy”, may possibly be living under the protection of the Sinaloa drug cartel, Davis said at a press conference.