Tohu Harris of the Warriors. Photosport

Eagle-eyed One New Zealand customers may have noticed a sneaky nod to the New Zealand Warriors on their phones this morning.

One New Zealand replaced their name at the top of devices with the ‘Up The Wahs’ phrase which has quickly become the catch-cry for the Mt Smart team during their strong NRL season this year.

The Warriors sit third on the NRL table with two rounds to play as they are set to appear in the finals for the second time in 12 years.

One New Zealand have sponsored the Warriors for the past 25 seasons.

The 'UpTheWahs' call appeared on phones of One New Zealand customers today.

The Warriors host the St George Illawarra Dragons tomorrow night in their final regular season game at home before travelling to play the Dolphins next weekend.

The Warriors are set to earn a home game during the NRL finals series, with the team on track for a top-four finish for the first time since 2007.