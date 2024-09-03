Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed at the recent Paris Olympics, has suffered severe injuries. Photo / Uganda athletics federation

WARNING: This story deals with family violence and may be distressing.

An Olympic distance runner is in critical condition in a Kenyan hospital after she was set on fire, according to multiple reports. The athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, is reportedly receiving treatment for burns on 75% of her body.

“We regret to announce that our athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed at the Olympics, has suffered severe injuries and is hospitalised at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. This follows an incident involving her Kenyan boyfriend pouring petrol and setting fire on her,” the Uganda Athletics Federation said.

Cheptegei, a Ugandan athlete living in Kenya, was attacked in her house in Trans Nzoia County in western Kenya, near the Ugandan border. Cheptegei’s parents told the Associated Press (AP) their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be closer to Kenya’s athletic training centres.

The 33-year-old long distance runner qualified to race for Uganda at this summer’s Paris Olympics and finished 44th in the women’s marathon.