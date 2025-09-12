Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / UFC

On The Up: Rising Waikato fighter Hayden Crawford-Williams’ quest for greatness

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Hayden Crawford-Williams: 'Fighting’s just my calling. It’s what I’m meant to do.' Photo / Combat Sport Network

Hayden Crawford-Williams: 'Fighting’s just my calling. It’s what I’m meant to do.' Photo / Combat Sport Network

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hayden Crawford-Williams found purpose in fighting.

The thud of a punch against a heavy bag. The array of techniques and styles. The hard work and dedication required to succeed. The elation of having his hand raised.

Now, at 24, the Waikato athlete is looking to make his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save