Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Photosport

Cheree Kinnear gives the highs and lows of the weekend's sport all in 90 seconds. Video / Sky Sport / Photosport

Kai Kara-France has been given plenty of backing in his bid for a shot at the UFC flyweight title, with reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo again calling out the Kiwi star.

Yesterday, Kara-France claimed the biggest win of his career with a unanimous decision victory over No 2-ranked Askar Askarov in a bout that was arguably the worst stylistic match-up for him in the flyweight division.

"Before this fight everyone was counting me out," Kara-France said. "I saw the odds and everyone was calling me the underdog, but that's the story of my life – being the underdog, being the smallest in my class at high school, and overcoming that and pushing through.

"You saw that maturity tonight. I've had a lot of years in this sport and now you're starting to see that confidence. Now it's my time."

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has called out Kai Kara-France. Photos / Getty Images

Kara-France had to overcome adversity against the grappling-heavy approach from previously-undefeated Askarov in the opening round, but came back strong to clobber the Russian in the striking exchanges in the second and have enough success in the same department in the third round to earn the win, as the arena chanted his name.

Long before the fight, Kara-France found himself on the radar of the champion Figueiredo, who said in the press conference immediately following his title win over Brandon Moreno in December that the Kiwi slugger was the one person in the division he would most like to compete against.

Figueiredo, who is expected to meet Moreno for a fourth consecutive time in his next bout, doubled down on his call-out soon after Kara-France's win over Askarov in a post on social media.

"Congratulations you dirty kiwi (Kara-France) you just punched your ticket with the God of War. (Moreno) you just took the back seat. You are 0-2 against (flyweight contender Alexandre Pantoja); if you could beat him I'll give you the next title shot... let's make it happen (Dana White)."

A bout between Kara-France and Figueiredo would be an easy sell as both are fan-friendly fighters who have knockout power and a well-rounded skillset. However, it is unlikely that Kara-France leapfrogs Moreno for the next shot at the belt, though the call-out does give him some momentum in negotiating his next contract.

After back-to-back first-round knockout wins and impressing in his victory in Ohio, Kara-France revealed the bout against Askarov was the last on his contract. So, with Kara-France needing to work out a new deal with the UFC and the Figueiredo-Moreno rivalry currently sitting on a 1-1-1 ledger after three immensely entertaining meetings, it makes sense for the promotion to book part IV before Kara-France gets his opportunity.

The other spanner in the works could be Pantoja – currently ranked No 3. The Brazilian was forced to turn down a title shot against Moreno late last year due to a knee injury. That led to Figueiredo getting another shot, which he took.

At the time, Pantoja had the best claim to the shot. However, the UFC is a fluid promotion and often injured fighters miss opportunities. Now, it's Kara-France who has the best claim and, with the backing of the current champion, appears to be the frontrunner for the next title shot.