Kai Kara-France celebrates his victory over Askar Askarov of Russia in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event. Photo / Getty

Kai Kara-France has got next.

In an apparent title eliminator in the UFC's flyweight division, the Kiwi entered as a massive underdog and left as the consensus number one contender.

It was always going to be a case of who could control where the fight went when he met undefeated Russian Askar Askarov in Ohio on Sunday. It was Kara-France's striking that got the job done over the wrestling of Askarov, as he claimed a 29-28 decision win.

Things didn't go exactly as planned for Kara-France in the first round as Askarov landed an early takedown, locked his legs around Kara-France's midriff and controlled him on the ground.

Kai Kara-France of New Zealand reacts after his flyweight fight against Askar Askarov of Russia during the UFC Fight Night event. Photo / Getty

While Askarov worked the position to where he could attack submissions around Kara-France's neck, the Kiwi stayed cool under pressure.

As he did two fights prior against Rogerio Bontorin, Kara-France spent the first round defending against submissions but never really looked like he was in danger.

Kara-France worked well to fight off the uncomfortable positions on the ground before working back to his feet as the round ended. Kara-France was well versed in what he would get from Askarov, having brought Commonwealth Games wrestling hopeful Brahm Richards into his camp in preparation, and his work showed in his grappling defence.

Down a round, Kara-France was again in danger of being taken to the canvas in round two, but his defensive grappling impressed and he was able to keep Askarov from getting a takedown. Askarov looked disheartened and Kara-France unloaded with his hands.

The advantages of the two were clear when Askarov was forced to stand with Kara-France. The Russian wore some heavy shots well, but took plenty of damage in the round as Kara-France levelled the fight.

With a round to each fighter, it became a one-round shootout and, early, Askarov had the upper hand. Forcing a grappling exchange, the Russian was able to take Kara-France's back and lock in a body triangle once more. However, Kara-France again kept his head and calmly dealt with the challenge to alter his position and ultimately shake the Russian off.

With about two minutes to go, Kara-France was able to keep Askarov at range and land some meaningful strikes. It was a razor-thin round, but – somewhat surprisingly – all three judges agreed that Kara-France had done enough for the win.

With the win, a title shot should be next for the 29-year-old – who also celebrated his birthday today – as reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo has already said he would like to fight the Kiwi.

Figueiredo is reported to be facing former champion Brandon Moreno for a fourth straight fight later in the year, but Kara-France should be next for the winner.