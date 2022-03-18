Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

UFC London: What Dan Hooker is doing differently ahead of featherweight return against Arnold Allen

4 minutes to read
After a five-year run at lightweight, MMA fighter Dan Hooker is preparing for his return to the featherweights. Video / NZ Herald

After a five-year run at lightweight, MMA fighter Dan Hooker is preparing for his return to the featherweights. Video / NZ Herald

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Dan Hooker has matured into his craft.

Breaking into the UFC in 2014, Hooker spent six fights with the promotion at featherweight (65.7kg) - fighting to a 3-3 record before moving up to lightweight (70.3kg)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.