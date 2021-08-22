UFC: Dan Hooker to return at UFC 266 against Nasrat Haqparast

Dan Hooker will return at UFC 266. Photo / Getty Images

Dan Hooker has finally booked his return.

After months on the sidelines calling for someone to meet him inside the UFC octagon, the Kiwi lightweight will get back to work next month when he meets Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 in Las Vegas on September 26.

It's a risky fight for the No 8-ranked Hooker as he takes on an unranked opponent. However, he was desperate to make his return on the date and, with no other ranked fighters available, the 31-year-old Kiwi was happy to take on whoever was willing to sign the other side of the bout agreement.

That next challenge has come in the form of Haqparast, who has been on the verge of cracking the lightweight rankings in the past. In 16 professional bouts, Haqparast is 13-3 (5-2 UFC), with nine wins by knockout.

While a dangerous opponent, it's a step back in competition for Hooker – who has fought ranked fighters in five of his last six bouts, with the other being against UFC newcomer Michael Chandler who beat Hooker in January. Chandler went on to fight for the lightweight title in his next bout.

Hooker has not fought since – not for lack of trying to find a match-up. However, with Australian City Kickboxing teammate Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title in the headline bout, Hooker saw it as a good opportunity to get back in sync with a teammate.

While based at Wollongong's Freestyle Fighting Gym, Volkanovski and coach Joe Lopez have teamed up with the brass at City Kickboxing over the past few years with terrific results. City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman will also be making the trip to UFC 266 to work as one of Volkanovski's cornermen.

Hooker will take on Haqparast as part of the preliminary card, with Volkanovski fighting on the pay-per-view section of the event.