Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

UFC: Carlos Ulberg happy to bide time as UFC education continues with bout against Tafon Nchukwi

3 minutes to read
Carlos Ulberg returns to the UFC octagon this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Carlos Ulberg returns to the UFC octagon this weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

Carlos Ulberg is happy to bide his time.

Earning his opportunity to join the UFC as a decorated kickboxer, but still early in his mixed martial arts career, the 31-year-old always knew it would be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.