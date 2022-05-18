Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

UFC: Carlos Ulberg books return for June fight night card; Brad Riddell joins UFC 276

3 minutes to read
Carlos Ulberg and Brad Riddell have booked their UFC returns. Photos / Getty Images

Carlos Ulberg and Brad Riddell have booked their UFC returns. Photos / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

New Zealand's UFC contingent is getting back in action in a big way.

With Israel Adesanya (UFC 276) and Blood Diamond (UFC 275) already booked to compete in the coming weeks, Carlos Ulberg and Brad

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.