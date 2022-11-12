Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira off during the UFC 281 press conference at Madison Square Garden. Photo / Getty

By Christopher Reive in New York

As the clock ticked down in the two-hour window for UFC 281 fighters to weigh in without a sighting of middleweight title contender Alex Pereira, a nervous energy began to work its way around the assembled media.

Kiwi champion Israel Adesanya, who has been punctual to the scales throughout his UFC career, made weight, started his rehydration process, did a TV interview and left again all before Pereira (6-1) jumped on the scales. But with about 10 minutes remaining in the window, the 35-year-old Brazilian emerged on weight, making their highly anticipated rematch official.

There has been plenty to talk about leading into the bout given their history in kickboxing, where Pereira claimed two wins over Adesanya, particularly with the reigning champion having dominated the UFC’s middleweight division since his arrival.

The bout will headline the card at Madison Square Garden in New York City, giving a big fight for the promotion an even bigger stage.

It will be Adesanya’s second time fighting at the venue. In 2018, he knocked out Derek Brunson in the first round in a bout that shot Adesanya from rising prospect to legitimate contender.

It’s a stage that shows no mercy to those who take it, and one Adesanya says has a different energy to anywhere else he has fought.

“Every time. This is the second time now and it might be my last time, but I had to headline; I had to headline one time at MSG,” he said.

Adesanya will be one of four Kiwi fighters on the card, alongside City Kickboxing teammates Dan Hooker, Brad Riddell and Carlos Ulberg in just the third time four Kiwis have shared a stage under the UFC banner.

The group – and their large support team – booked a property in New Jersey in which to spend fight week, away from the hustle and bustle around Times Square at the UFC’s host hotel.

“This camp has just been phenomenal. We’re got four battle-tested soldiers from City Kickboxing and we brought the whole squad too. All of our soldiers are around, and it just feels different.

“We built up a fortress of war out in the woods somewhere, and we just come to the city to take over.”

The bout is yet another step in Adesanya cementing his legacy in the UFC, as once more he finds himself taking on arguably the division’s most dangerous fighter.

It’s a position Adesanya not only welcomes, but has thrived in.

“I just want to be known as a guy who created emotion out of people when he fought, who never ducked anyone,” Adesanya said.

“I always call out the best guys when no one wanted to fight them; when they were supposed to be the boogeyman. That’s what they’re saying about this guy right now; he’s the boogeyman. Alright, bet.”