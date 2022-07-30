Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport

UFC 277: Kai Kara-France looks to stake claim as world's best in interim world title clash against Brandon Moreno

4 minutes to read
Kai Kara-France will fight for the interim UFC flyweight title at UFC 277 in Dallas. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

Kai Kara-France stopped chasing and started believing. Now, he's set for the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career.

The Kiwi UFC flyweight will fight Brandon Moreno for the division's interim championship

