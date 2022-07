When Kai Kara-France fights for the UFC interim flyweight belt at UFC 277 this weekend, it will be the culmination of a lifetime of hard work.

From being bullied at school, to moving his life to Thailand to chase a career in MMA and experiencing all the ups and downs of life as a professional fighter before finally getting his shot in the UFC, it has been a long, winding journey.

He shares his story with Christopher Reive.