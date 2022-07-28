Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

UFC 277: Blood Diamond eager to square off with Orion Cosce after bout rescheduled twice

3 minutes to read
Blood Diamond will make his UFC return at UFC 277 this weekend. Photo / Getty Images.

Blood Diamond will make his UFC return at UFC 277 this weekend. Photo / Getty Images.

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

If he'd had his way, Kiwi UFC star Blood Diamond would have already made his second appearance inside the octagon – albeit on an injured knee.

The 34-year-old welterweight was scheduled to make his return

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.