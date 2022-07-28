Blood Diamond will make his UFC return at UFC 277 this weekend. Photo / Getty Images.

If he'd had his way, Kiwi UFC star Blood Diamond would have already made his second appearance inside the octagon – albeit on an injured knee.

The 34-year-old welterweight was scheduled to make his return against Orion Cosce at UFC 275 in Singapore in early June, looking to bounce back from his submission loss on his promotional debut.

However, he was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury – a decision his coach from Auckland's City Kickboxing gym Eugene Bareman made for him.

"He saved me from myself," Diamond admitted.

"I've got a tendency of just jumping into fights – injured or not. As long as I've got a pulse and can stand on two feet – even barely – I'll jump into the ring or cage. This time, I couldn't argue. He (Bareman) knows my potential. He knows what I can do, and that was a smart move."

It was the second time his bout against Cosce had been cancelled. Diamond was supposed to fight Cosce for his UFC debut back in February, however his American counterpart was forced out due to Covid-19. Diamond instead took on short-notice replacement Jeremiah Wells and, after a bizarre start to proceedings, was ultimately submitted at the end of the first round.

This weekend at UFC 277 in Dallas, Diamond and Cosce seem set to finally meet in the middle of the cage. It has been a long road to get here, but with the fight having been rebooked twice, both fighters will have had a good chance to become familiar with what the other offers.

Both in the early stages of their respective careers with the UFC – both losing their debuts – it is an interesting matchup with Diamond known for his striking and Cosce known for his wrestling.

However, Diamond knew his opponent was strong in all areas of the sport and he had to be prepared for every possibility.

"He was not picked to be in the UFC because he's lacking," Diamond said.

"He's a good fighter, and obviously well-rounded. He knocks people out, he can put the pressure on, he makes people give up – he's well-rounded, but I'm a different fighter."

The fight will kick off proceedings at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, while fellow Kiwi and City Kickboxing fighter Kai Kara-France will take on Mexico's Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight championship in the co-main event. The women's bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes headlines the card.

Speaking about the energy surrounding the card, Diamond said it was exciting to be a part of it.

"There's a lot of hype. It's hard to describe it. I just want to get in there," Diamond said.

"We get to do what we love. Life is too short; enjoy it while you can."