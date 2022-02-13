UFC 271: Aussie Tuivasa shocks the world with thunder strike

Derrick Lewis put to sleep by Tai Tuivasa. Photo / News.com.au

Tai Tuivasa is alongside the big boys of the heavyweight division after a crazy comeback win over UFC legend Derrick Lewis at UFC 271.

The Aussie is potentially one win away from earning a title shot after he knocked Lewis out cold with a staggering elbow strike in the second round.

His finish saw Lewis wobble on wonky legs before he crashed forward in an ugly faceplant.

The fight was promoted as Tuivasa's moment of destiny — and his knockout win is a career-changer for the 28-year-old.

It never looked like happening.

Lewis dominated the opening round with a series of surprise takedowns.

The fight started with Lewis being the aggressor and he landed a hard overhand punch mid-way through the round, which forced Tuivasa onto the Octagon fence.

Lewis followed it up by securing a takedown that allowed him to pummel Tuivasa's head with a flurry of punches.

Lewis finished the round with another takedown where he was almost able to secure a chokehold.

Lewis hurt Tuivasa again early in the second round — but a counter-punch from Tuivasa turned the fight on its head.

One punch was enough to hurt Lewis — and the fight was suddenly over a few seconds later when Tuivasa landed an elbow across Lewis' left cheek.

Tuivasa is on the longest active knockout streak in the UFC, and his win on Sunday sees him join an elite group of only 10 fighters who have recorded streaks of five finishes or more.

It will also puts him within striking distance of UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, who owns the record with seven straight knockouts.