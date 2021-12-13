UFC 269: Kai Kara-France calls for title shot after emphatic first-round knockout over Cody Garbrandt

Kai Kara-France celebrates after his knockout win over Cody Garbrandt. Photo / Getty Images

After knocking former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt out inside one round at UFC 269 in Las Vegas on Sunday, Kiwi flyweight Kai Kara-France didn't waste any time in calling his next shot.

On the broadcast of the event, Kara-France was seen exchanging words with UFC president Dana White from on top of the cage while celebrating his win.

Speaking to the Herald, Kara-France revealed it was a simple exchange.

"I said I want a title shot when I yelled at him over the cage," Kara-France said. "Dana said we'll talk."

Kara-France's win over Garbrandt was a major statement, as Garbrandt, making his debut in the lighter weight class, was expected to be given a title shot had he beaten the hard-hitting Kiwi. Instead, it was Kara-France who took the opportunity under the bright lights to slam the door on those plans.

It was a clinic in patient striking, as Kara-France took the time to pick his shots and not rush the finish when he had Garbrandt hurt.

Kara-France, who trains out of Auckland's City Kickboxing gym, needed less than four minutes and just 23 strikes to put the former champion away, handing Garbrandt the quickest loss of his mixed martial arts career.

"I just felt like things were in slow motion last night. I just felt present and in the zone," Kara-France said reflecting on the fight.

"A lot of people doubted me. The main person that doubted me was Cody; he never took me seriously. He kept saying 'I don't have to worry about you. I'm taking over the division.' He was too busy trying to get into fights with everyone else but me.

"On fight night, I just felt cool, calm and collected, and just had to pick my shot. Once I found it, that was the beginning of the end. I answered a lot of questions.

"People were counting me out, but that's what fuelled me. I love being the underdog and shutting up all these people that doubted me. That's two first-round knockouts in a row now and we're in a good place."

After beating Garbrandt, Kara-France is now 6-2 in his UFC career, with one of those losses coming against reigning champion Brandon Moreno.

Without an isolation voucher to return home, Kara-France, his wife Chardae and their son Cobi will remain in the US for the next couple of months as the No6-ranked flyweight contender awaits his next move.

While it isn't the ideal situation by any means, it does put Kara-France in a situation where he could serve as the backup to January's flyweight title bout between champion Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo in California if called upon.

While he hadn't had any discussions about doing so in the hours after his win over Garbrandt, Kara-France had no doubt that 2022 was set up to be a big year for him and another shot at Moreno, should he still hold the belt after January, is the goal.

"We're in a good place now with where we're at in the UFC; definitely a front-runner for the title shot and next year's going to be a big year.

"Brandon Moreno – I'm coming for that title."