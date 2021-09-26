UFC 266: Dan Hooker claims dominant win over Nasrat Haqparast

Dan Hooker of New Zealand received the decision over Nasrat Haqparast. Photo / Getty

With his hand raised inside the octagon, Dan Hooker had a message to get off his chest: "don't hunt what you can't kill."

It was nod to the odds he had to overcome to get into the octagon for his fight on Sunday against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 in Las Vegas.

From the police being called and subsequently breaking up a bubble set up that City Kickboxing believed was in line with Covid-19 restrictions, to then being told he couldn't train with members of that bubble despite starting the lockdown with them, to finally needing a last-minute meeting to secure his visa, Hooker didn't let the odds get the better of him.

He only arrived in Las Vegas about 12 hours before having to weigh in, yet against Haqparast, Hooker looked as good as he has in recent years.

"I spent the last four weeks of my training camp training in my garage back in New Zealand," Hooker said after the bout, "so I want to thank everyone that supported me but, more than that, I want to thank everyone that tried to stop me from being here because you gave me the motivation to get here."

In an interview with the Herald, UFC president Dana White said Hooker should use the bout to showcase himself. On paper, it was a fight Hooker should have won given he is ranked No 8 in the division, while Haqparast is unranked.

And while he didn't finish the fight via knockout, Hooker made the most of the opportunity.

Leading the dance from the opening bell, Hooker fought a smart, precise fight. Immediately taking the centre of the octagon allowed him to fight on the front foot, pick his shots from range and threaten takedowns late. Haqparast landed a couple of strong shots of his own, but was looking to work on the counter and wasn't overly active.

It was a similar story in the second round, however Hooker was able to get the fight to the mat and grind away. Haqparast had a similarly disrupted fight camp to Hooker, with his mother passing away and then having visa issues to get out of Germany – arriving in Las Vegas at a similar time to Hooker. Taking the fight to the mat meant Hooker could force Haqparast to work hard and expel his energy to try get back to his feet. While Haqparast had moments in the fight, Hooker controlled the round.

Haqparast showed more aggression in the third, but Hooker again flashed some beautiful wrestling to take Haqparast down, and the German had no answer in the end and Hooker claimed a unanimous decision win.

"I want to give my condolences to the Haqparast family," Hooker said. "Man, it's incredible that he showed up. My journey was very easy compared to him. Credit to him; he's got a big future."

Hooker set his sights on a new target before departing – calling out No 3 contender Beneil Dariush.

"I heard Dariush is looking for a fight. I'm your man, friend; I'm ready to go. You're a coward if you don't."