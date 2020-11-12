Tri Nations rugby: Ian Foster sends message by confirming first choice All Blacks side for Argentina clash

Another week, another round of mass changes for the All Blacks.

This time, however, in making 11 starting changes including two positional switches for the clash against the Pumas in Sydney on Saturday, All Blacks coach Ian Foster has confirmed his preferences by returning to a near full-strength side.

Four tests into Foster's tenure, and his A team is beginning to crystallise.

We can now firmly declare Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown the preferred midfield pairing. Caleb Clarke continues to hold off Rieko Ioane on the left wing; Shannon Frizell has his nose ahead at blindside, the Richie Mo'unga-Beauden Barrett dual playmaker combination is here to stay, as is Jordie Barrett on the right edge.

Last week, with the Bledisloe Cup locked away, Foster experimented by starting several fringe prospects. The 10 starting changes combined with a flush of cards stunted the All Blacks' rhythm in their 24-22 loss to the Wallabies in Brisbane.

Rather than give those players another crack to make amends against an underdone Pumas side preparing for their first test since the World Cup, Foster has instead recalled proven combinations that delivered dominant wins in Bledisloe two and three.

The Richie Mo'unga-Beauden Barrett dual playmaker combination looks here to stay. Photo / Photosport

In doing so, Foster's clear message is his first-choice team is largely unchanged. This week's selections also reflect the fact there is no leeway for another poor performance.

"We're really pleased with some of the competition but what it does teach you is when you get a chance this All Blacks jersey demands a performance," Foster said in explaining this week's selections. "When we don't perform at the level we expect we've got to go away and work twice as hard, as do the individuals.

"It's always a sobering feeling when you lose in a black jersey and we're frustrated about that. There were a number of guys who went out and it was their first hit-out for a while and I know there was a bit of rust in the combinations but it was still a formula we needed to do so we can give opportunities.

"It's a stark reminder that you've got to be ready. There's been a lot of good conversations go on this week. There's some players disappointed, and that's the way it should be.

"We've come off two significant victories and we haven't been able to back those up with another performance and that's something we're always chasing."

Blues loose forward Akira Ioane is the unluckiest figure to miss out after impressing on test debut for 25 minutes before being benched after Ofa Tuungafasi's red card with the All Blacks needing a replacement prop at scrum time. With Frizell restored at blindside, Hoskins Sotutu is preferred as loose forward cover from the bench.

"We felt as a team we'd go to those combinations that worked well at Eden Park and in Sydney and that's probably come at a cost for Akira."

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders lock Scott Barrett and Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara would, usually, slot in the strongest 23-man squad. After starting strongly last week Barrett gave away a cynical and costly yellow card that left the All Blacks one man short for much for the final 10 minutes at Suncorp, and has probably paid the price. Perenara battled at times to deliver the same speed of delivery Aaron Smith provides.

Foster, however, attributed their respective omissions to rotation and the desire to give Brad Weber greater exposure after his four-minute stint last week.

"It's more a reward for Brad we still want to give him some time and so it's more about him than it is TJ."

Tuungafasi's three-week suspension and Nepo Laulala's mid-week arrival following the birth of his son opens the door for Tyrel Lomax's big chance to start at tighthead prop alongside first-choice loosehead Joe Moody, who returns from his concussion absence. Alex Hodgman also gets the nod over Blues teammate Karl Tu'inukuafe on the pine.

Patrick Tuipulotu's imposing frame is back in the second-row after his late withdrawal due to illness last week. Mo'unga's return at No 10, and Beauden Barrett reverting to fullback, should reinvigorate the All Blacks' attack that stuttered on several occasions last week.

"There's a number of players who have had a week off and the whole teams is determined to put a performance on that shows we've grown over the last few weeks, so going to those existing combinations is quite important. Last week we weren't smart enough to see the space that was offered and take it. We've worked hard on that this week and we've got to continue our growth at the breakdown."

The Pumas, who face the All Blacks after two matches against Australia A, present something of an unknown prospect. While always a passionate team, expectations are they will struggle to last the distance.

"Immediately from looking at them they've shown a lot of the shape and flair that we've become accustomed to seeing. We're expecting a team that's going to be very well organised. We've got to make sure they take a little while to adjust to the intensity of a test match and that's something we've got to target early."