Tony Brown worked with Japan at the Rugby World Cup.

Former All Blacks number 10 and Highlanders coach Tony Brown has been confirmed as a member of the coaching staff for the Springboks.

Rassie Erasmus was officially named as the team’s head coach today, stepping into the role to replace Jacques Nienaber in the wake of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup final win over the All Blacks.

Erasmus has been working in a Director of Rugby role following the 2019 World Cup title but was still very hands on during the tournament last year.

Brown comes into the Springboks setup as attacking coach while former Ireland hooker and Harlequins assistant coach Jerry Flannery will take charge of the team’s defence.

Brown most recently worked as an assistant under Jamie Joseph with Japan at the Rugby World Cup, where the side failed to get out of pool play. Previously he was head coach at the Highlanders in 2021 and 2022.

Two-time World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen has also been appointed to a roving coaching role with all SA Rugby’s national teams.

Jaco Peyper, who recently announced his retirement from refereeing, also joins the team as National Laws Advisor.

The Springboks open the season against world number two Ireland with two tests before hosting the All Blacks for two tests to start the Rugby Championship.