Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Paralympic Team appoints Hāpai Kara after decision made to skip opening ceremony

Sophie Pascoe and William Stedman will lead the New Zealand Paralympic team in Tokyo. Photos / Getty

The New Zealand Paralympic team will not attend the Opening Ceremony in Tokyo tonight seeing an alternative announcement to the traditional flag bearers.

The flagbearer titles have been replaced with equivalent leadership roles with Sophie Pascoe and William Stedman named as Hāpai Kara.

Pascoe and Stedman have been chosen as they "are a symbol and embodiment of the Paralympic values for the rest of the team, serving as a reminder to others about what the New Zealand Paralympic Team stand for and what the team can showcase to New Zealand and the world," a statement said.

The role of Hāpai Kara reflects the leadership of the role. A hāpai is a carrier or bearer, and comes from the whakataukī, 'Te amorangi ki mua, te hāpai ō ki muri.' Literally translates to the priests in front, the bearers of provisions behind. Also explained as the balance of spiritual and physical needs. Kara can translate as a term of address to a friend; a flag, banner or ensign; or a request for support in times of conflict.

"This is such a privilege to be named as Hāpai Kara of the NZ Paralympic Team. This is the first time that I have taken on a role such as this in the team and it is wonderful to have this opportunity in Tokyo. I am an incredibly proud Kiwi and look forward to the team and I doing our very best as we know the entire country is right behind us," Sophie Pascoe said.

Pascoe is attending her fourth Paralympics and previously led the New Zealand team into the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The swimmer has won 15 Paralympics medals, including nine gold.

Stedman, who is competing in the T36 long jump and the T36 400m, said the announcement came as a surprise.

"It is such a big honour to be announced as Hāpai Kara as a leader for the NZ Paralympic Team especially with Sophie Pascoe who is one of the legends of Paralympic sport in New Zealand. When I was first asked I was a bit surprised as I had not been expecting it but also very excited. It is great to be able to represent New Zealand in this way."

Paula Tesoriero (Chef de Mission) said the call was made the miss the Opening Ceremony for the safety of the team.

"The Opening Ceremony is a wonderful occasion and we acknowledge that some people may be disappointed that we will not be attending the Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony by its very nature brings together large numbers of people from multiple nations.

"As a team we are operating as a New Zealand bubble and within that individual sport bubbles and therefore the exposure of team members to large groups of people from many nations is not aligned with our commitment to our Covid-19 protocols and operating procedures aimed at keeping our team as safe as possible particularly in light of the growing number of cases in Tokyo."

The New Zealand team will instead gather together this evening within their sport bubbles, outside the residential buildings in the Paralympic Athlete Village with a celebration lead by Tesoriero as anticipation and excitement builds for the opening day of the Paralympics.

On day one, Para swimmer Jesse Reynolds, the Wheel Blacks and Para cyclists Sarah Ellington, Nicole and Anna Taylor will be first to compete in Tokyo.

In addition to the appointment of two Hāpai Kara, three Para athletes have been selected to join Pascoe and Stedman to form a Para athlete group who will serve the role to provide an athlete voice to Tesoriero and the leadership group of the New Zealand Paralympic Team.

These athletes include Michael Johnson who will compete in his fifth Paralympic Games in Shooting Para sport, Para athlete Cody Everson who is captain of the Wheel Blacks and Para athlete Sarah Ellington making her Paralympic debut in Para cycling.