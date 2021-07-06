Tokyo Olympics: Tom Walsh hits big mark ahead of Olympics

Tom Walsh cracked the 22m mark twice in Budapest. Photo / Getty

Tom Walsh has won his penultimate shot put competition ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Rio bronze medalist threw his season's best of 22.22 metres to win a meet in Budapest.

Walsh has comfortably beaten a weaker field which didn't include new world record holder and Olympic champion Ryan Crouser or Rio Olympic silver medalist Joe Kovacs.

However breaking the 22m mark is significant leading into his second Olympic campaign, which has been good enough for at least a medal at every Olympics. Walsh passed the mark twice in Budapest with four attempts in the meet better than his 21.36m effort that earned bronze in Rio.

Walsh has a personal best of 22.90m at Doha in 2019. Rival Crouser broke the world record with a 23.37m put last month.

Fellow Kiwi Olympian Lauran Bruce finished fourth in the hammer throw in Budapest with a best effort of 70.89m, almost four metres back from winner and two-time Olympic champion Anita Włodarczyk