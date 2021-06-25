Tokyo Olympics: OlyWhites and Football Ferns teams announced

NZ's flag bearers for Tokyo Olympics announced.

Experience and youth characterise the men's and women's teams for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, confirmed today by New Zealand Football and the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

The Football Ferns will rely on a core of experience, as the quartet Abby Erceg, Ria Percival, Anna Green and Ali Riley will be playing at their fourth Olympic Games, while talent from the bronze medal winning U-17s is also starting to come through in the squad via striker Gabi Rennie (yet to be capped at senior level) and goalkeeper Anna Leat.

New Zealand defender Abby Erceg. Photo / Photosport

Meanwhile, led by Burnley FC striker Chris Wood and Minnesota United centreback Michael Boxall, back for their second Olympic Games, the men's team features a host of exciting talent, such as Liberato Cacace, Ben Waine and Joe Bell.

"Tokyo 2020 is key for reigniting our women's and men's high performance programmes," said New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell.

"The impact of Covic-19 has been massive on our international activity, so we're delighted with the opportunity to get our national teams playing again.

"For the Football Ferns, Tokyo 2020 marks the beginning of the build-up for the biggest prize of them all – hosting the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on home soil. A blend of experience and potential makes up the Football Ferns squad, and we are now starting to see some of our most exciting talent, already versed in succeeding at FIFA events, come through to the senior side.

"For our men's side, Tokyo 2020 helps to re-start preparations for qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The side is an incredible group of young talent, guided by some of our most accomplished senior players, which makes for a very dynamic team playing football for New Zealand in Tokyo."

Chris Wood of Burnley. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns play in Group G, and will come up against Sweden, USA and Australia. Their campaign gets underway against Australia on Wednesday 21 July.

The men play in Group B, and will come up against Korea Republic, Honduras and Romania. Their campaign gets underway against Korea Republic on Thursday 22 July.

Women's squad

CJ Bott (Vålerenga, Norway)

Katie Bowen (KC, USA)

Claudia Bunge (Melbourne Victory FC, Australia)

Olivia Chance (Brisbane Roar FC, Australia)

Daisy Cleverley (Georgetown University, USA)

Abby Erceg (North Carolina Courage, USA)

Anna Green (Lower Hutt City AFC, NZ)

Betsy Hassett (Stjarnan, Iceland)

Anna Leat (FFDP, NZ)

Annalie Longo (Melbourne Victory FC, Australia)

Meikayla Moore (Liverpool FC, England)

Erin Nayler (Unattached)

Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur, England)

Gabi Rennie (Indiana University, USA)

Ali Riley (Orlando Pride, USA)

Emma Rolston (Unattached)

Paige Satchell (FFDP, NZ)

Hannah Wilkinson (Unattached)



Travelling reserves:

Elizabeth Anton (FFDP, NZ), Victoria Esson (Avaldsnes IL, Norway), Michaela Robertson (Lower Hutt City AFC, NZ), Marissa Van Der Meer (FFDP, NZ)

Unavailable for selection:

Rosie White (OL Reign, USA), Nicole Stratford (FFDP, NZ)

Men's squad

Joe Bell (Viking FK, Norway)

Michael Boxall (Minnesota United, USA)

Liberato Cacace (Sint-Truidense VV, Belgium)

Joey Champness (Newcastle Jets, Australia)

Callan Elliot (Xanthi FC, Greece)

Dane Ingham (Perth Glory, Australia)

Elijah Just (FC Helsingør, Denmark)

Clayton Lewis (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

Callum McCowatt (FC Helsingør, Denmark)

Nando Pijanker (Rio Ave FC, Portugal)

Winston Reid* (West Ham United, England) or Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

Jamie Searle (Swansea City AFC, Wales)

Marko Stamenic (FC Copenhagen, Switzerland)

George Stanger (Hamilton Academical, Scotland)

Gianni Stensness (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

Ben Waine (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

Christopher Wood (Burnley FC, England)

Michael Woud (Almere City FC, Netherlands)

*Reid is subject to availability and is therefore, bracketed with Tim Payne

Travelling reserves:

Matthew Garbett (Falkenbergs FF, Sweden), Ben Old (Wellington Phoenix, NZ), Alex Paulson (Wellington Phoenix, NZ), Sam Sutton (Wellington Phoenix, NZ)

Non-travelling reserves:

Myer Bevan (TS Galaxy, South Africa), James McGarry (Wellington Phoenix, NZ), Owen Parker-Price (Torslanda IK, Sweden)

Unavailable for selection:

Sarpreet Singh (Bayern Munich, Germany), Ryan Thomas (PSV, Netherlands)