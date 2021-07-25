Voyager 2021 media awards
Tokyo Olympics 2020: World laughs at unluckiest Olympics athlete ever

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps day three while Lewis Clareburt eyes gold and Ella Williams opens up ahead of Games debut. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

It ended exactly as you would expect for poor Agustin Loser.

The volleyballer from Argentina found a way to bring the sport into the spotlight on Saturday when the world started to notice the name he had on the back of his shirt.

Loser — of course — had people cracking jokes across cyberspace.

With a full name of Agustin A. Loser, his status as a new cult hero of the Games was cemented when his team suffered a loss against the Russian team, competing without a flag.

The Russian team came back from a set down to win the match 3-1.

He's officially the biggest Loser at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Gettty
The tall net-player stands at 1.98m — making him the biggest Loser at the Games.

The 23-year-old will get a chance to shed his unfortunate circumstances when Argentina next takes on Brazil on Monday in a must-win Pool B match.