Tokyo Olympics 2020: World laughs at unluckiest Olympics athlete ever

It ended exactly as you would expect for poor Agustin Loser.
The volleyballer from Argentina found a way to bring the sport into the spotlight on Saturday when the world started to notice the name he had on the back of his shirt.
Loser — of course — had people cracking jokes across cyberspace.
With a full name of Agustin A. Loser, his status as a new cult hero of the Games was cemented when his team suffered a loss against the Russian team, competing without a flag.
The Russian team came back from a set down to win the match 3-1.
The tall net-player stands at 1.98m — making him the biggest Loser at the Games.
The 23-year-old will get a chance to shed his unfortunate circumstances when Argentina next takes on Brazil on Monday in a must-win Pool B match.