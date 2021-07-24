Tokyo Olympics 2020: While You Were Sleeping (July 25)

Lewis Clareburt, of New Zealand, swims during a heat for the men's 400-metre individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / AP

All the action from the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics that you may have missed late last night.

Clareburt impresses in debut

Lewis Clareburt made a stunning start to his Olympic campaign, swimming an almost perfect heat to qualify for the 400m Individual Medley final.

Clareburt, who is regarded as New Zealand's best podium prospect since Lauren Boyle, stopped the clock at 4:09:49, to beat a strong field home in the third heat.

The 22-year-old made the second fastest time and will line up in lane five for the final this afternoon for New Zealand's first medal chance.

Football Ferns on brink of exit

The Football Ferns are on the edge of Olympic elimination, after a 6-1 defeat to the United States.

After their first-up loss to Australia, they'll need a miraculous result in their final game against unbeaten group leaders Sweden to have any chance of making the quarter-finals.

The Ferns conceded two own goals, including one in the 93rd minute, for a sour finish to the match.

Coming up

It's another busy day for the New Zealand rowers with the single and double sculls boats back on the water while the Black Sticks women begin their campaign against Argentina.

Two of America's star Olympians headline events as Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky both begin their quests to rewrite the record books.

The U.S. men's basketball team begins play, while surfing makes its Olympic debut and the women's skateboarders see their first action