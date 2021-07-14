Tokyo Olympics 2020: South Africa sevens team could miss Olympics after Covid scare

South Africa celebrating their win at the 2019 Dubai Sevens. Photosport

Is this a sign of things to come?

South Africa's rugby sevens team could miss the Olympics after being forced into quarantine following a positive Covid test from a passenger they were sat near to, on a flight to Tokyo.

According to reports, 14 South Africa players and four staff members sat near the traveller.

The group tested negative upon arrival, but will move into a quarantine hotel.

That period in isolation ahead of the Olympics could last for as long as 14 days. The sevens competition due to start on July 26 they face a race against time.

The team will be tested again tomorrow, after which a decision on their travel plans will be made.

South Africa claimed bronze at the Rio Olympics and will be strong medal contenders in Tokyo. They are scheduled to face Ireland and Kenya on day four of the Olympics.

"We are in a good space, despite the upheavals we encountered once we arrived," Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell told Springboks.rugby.

"We have made a commitment to each other when we started this campaign that we will be mentally strong as well and that was tested with this episode. Adaptability – both mental and physical – will be key at this Olympics and we already felt that when we arrived.

"We took a knock, but I can say the players took in their stride. We can only control the controllable, so we remain positive. We will still have a training session while we wait for clearance, the only difference is it will be via Zoom call with the players in their rooms."