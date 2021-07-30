Tokyo Olympics 2020: Softball team slammed for dumping uniforms in the bin

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the action from a historic day for New Zealand sport and we check out three Olympic flatmate's Cambridge crib. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

An Olympic team has outraged their nation and fellow athletes after reportedly dumping their uniforms in an Olympic Village bin.

Uniforms worn by Mexico's softball team, who lost to Australia in their opening round then to Canada for the bronze medal on Tuesday, were found discarded on Thursday.

Mexican boxer Brianda Tamara Cruz was the one to discover them, and took to Twitter to express her subsequent anger.

Sharing a photo she took of the binned outfits, she condemned the softball team over the disrespectful act.

"This uniform represents years of effort, sacrifice and tears," her post read.

"All Mexican athletes yearn to wear it with dignity, and today the Mexican softball team sadly left it all in the garbage of the Olympic village."

The Mexican softball team left their uniforms in Olympic Village bins. Photo / Twitter

Thousands responded to her tweet, sharing in her outrage.

"The uniform has the national flag embroidered, therefore it cannot and should not be thrown away," one response read.

"Obviously they do not feel Mexican, they do not feel the colours, nor the flag," another wrote.

"It is a lack of respect for the Mexico flag. There are countries that would be proud to have an Olympic uniform," a third, who shared more images of the discarded uniforms, said.

Following the uproar, an investigation was launched by Mexico's Olympic committee, but president Carlos Padilla later played down the accusations.

He told ESPN the team made the "regrettable" decision to throw away their uniforms "in favour of some bedspreads from the Olympic village".

Boxer Brianda Tamara Cruz shared her outrage online after seeing the uniforms in the bin. Photo / Twitter

Similarly, the Mexican Softball Federation expressed early outrage over the matter, but its president later said it came down to there being "too much cargo".

"We won't be going after anyone or responding, or rebutting anything on social media," Rolando Guerrero said, according to ESPN.

The justification was not accepted by everyone, with some arguing the team could have chosen to free up luggage space by leaving behind other items.

"If it was as the softball coach says overweight, they could have left the cell phones and gifts that they were given in the village," one said.

Others speculated the players, who were mostly American-born, didn't care about the uniforms because they only represented Mexico for an opportunity to attend the Olympics.