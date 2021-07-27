Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sam Meech finishes 16th in race four of Laser class

Kiwi sailor Sam Meech has a lot of work to do to replicate his Rio 2016 Olympic medal after another tough day at Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Tokyo.
Meech – who won bronze five years ago in Rio – finished 16th in the Laser class on Tuesday, to put him in 19th place overall after four races.
Meech finished 1m 29 seconds behind race winner Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus. There are two more races scheduled for today.
Meech admitted before the Olympics that this event would be a venture into the unknown compared to Rio, given his lack of international competition since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
While most of his rivals, especially the Europeans, have been able to continue in major regattas, Meech has mostly been working in New Zealand, as well as a pre-Olympics training bloc in Australia.
