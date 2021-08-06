Tokyo Olympics 2020: Russian news media attacks New Zealand and British Olympians

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps the news from day 15 as Lydia Ko and Ellese Andrews put themselves in contention and Lisa Carrington eyes one last medal. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps the news from day 15 as Lydia Ko and Ellese Andrews put themselves in contention and Lisa Carrington eyes one last medal. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

The International Olympic Committee is reportedly investigating homophobic and transphobic comments made on Russian television this week.

As reported by The Times, members of the LGBTQ community were referred to as "dirt", "perverts" and "psychopaths" on programs 60 Minutes and Time Will Tell.

Russian presenter Olga Skabeyeva took aim at British diver Tom Daley on Rossiya 1's 60 Minutes after he won gold in the men's 10m synchronised platform final at the Tokyo Games.

Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of the Russian Olympic Committee claimed bronze in the event.

"In Britain, of course, they have their own values," Skabeyeva said over images of Daley with husband Dustin Lance Black.

"If these guys weren't raising a child together, then it'd be their business. They at least compete with other blokes."

Skabeyeva then reportedly claimed it was unfair New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was competing against other women at the Tokyo Games.

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. Photo / Photosport

Hubbard contested the +87kg weightlifting category in a debut the IOC described as the first appearance by an openly transgender woman at an Olympics.

Russian politician Alexei Zhuravlev added: "We stand opposed to all this profanity and perversion … We stand against this scum."

Zhuravlev then argued members of the LGBT community should not be allowed to compete in the Olympics.

Meanwhile on Channel One's Time Will Tell, presenter Anatoly Kuzichev put on a wig with pigtails and called transgender people "psychopaths", saying they needed psychiatric treatment.

The IOC said in a statement to the BBC: "We have been in contact with our contractual broadcasting partner in Russia in order to get clarity on the situation and to underline the fundamental principles of the Olympic charter and we are following up accordingly."

Speaking to Shortlist, Daley revealed he had skipped a Russian competition in 2014 because he believed it was "too risky and unsafe".

"Then, when everyone got back, I really kicked myself for not going," he said. "I'd let other people rule by fear."

Full Kiwi schedule below. Click on a name to see athlete's bio, upcoming events, past Games performance and medal chance.

‌

Following his Olympic triumph last week, Daley said: "I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone. That you can achieve anything and that there is a whole lot of your chosen family out here, ready to support you."

Daley will be hunting another medal in the men's 10m platform individual event on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hubbard praised the IOC for showing "moral leadership" in adopting inclusive policies that allowed her to participate at the Games.

"I'm not sure that a role model is something I could ever aspire to be, instead I hope that just by being I can provide some sense of encouragement," she told reporters.