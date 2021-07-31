Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Put Sarah Hirini's interview in Te Papa': World reacts to Black Ferns win

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the news from day ten as Black Ferns Sevens claim Olympic glory and Dylan Schmidt makes history. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

The Black Ferns Sevens beat France 26-12 to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics last night, banishing the heartbreak of finishing second to Australia at the Rio Games five years ago. There were many heroes for the Kiwis, but captain Sarah Hirini was the toast of social media.

Hirini, New Zealand's captain courageous and probably the most influential player on the pitch, started the final by setting up the first try, and finished it by giving an incredibly emotional and powerful post-match interview.

All the emotions

"I'm just so happy," Hirini, fighting back tears and sporting a rapidly blackening right eye, said.

"There's so much going through my mind. I love you mum, I miss you."

Hirini's mum, Ronnie Goss, died in March - on her 53rd birthday - and the Black Ferns captain told TVNZ before the Games that her death was still "really raw".

There were many heroes for the Kiwis, but captain Sarah Hirini was the toast of social media. Photo / Sky Sport.

Last night she was riding a wave of emotion.

"I'm just so grateful to be a part of the best team in the world. Man, this team has been through a lot over the last five years and we're bringing home a gold medal. I'm just so proud. We love each other. It's pretty special. We've been together for two months now. It's such a special group and this is the last time we'll be playing together as a team.

"We love to have a good time and that's probably the most important thing for us."

Sarah Hirini (captain). Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ Sevens star and team-mate Ruby Tui went viral for her personality and performance on Friday, but last night it was Hirini's turn.

Sarah Hirini. What a leader. On and off the field. @Sgoss10



Go you @BlackFerns!



What a wonderful team! — John Campbell (@JohnJCampbell) July 31, 2021

What a team. Stunning performance. Sarah Hirini is probably NZ's best sporting captain. Epic. 🥇 #Olympics #Rugby — Ben Strang (@BenJStrang) July 31, 2021

GOLD! Saved their very best til last. Sarah Hirini led the Sevens Sisters to Olympic victory for all her sisters .... her family.... but especially her mum. Exceptional. @blackferns @Sgoss10 @TheNZTeam pic.twitter.com/DIdMb4XWUP — Suzanne McFadden (@suzemcfadden) July 31, 2021

Sarah Hirini is the Buck Shelford of Women's 7s! Inspirational!



Golden game from the team 🥇😃 Congratulations @BlackFerns, that was a tough win!! 🏉 France were supremely athletic and a dangerous opponent! — Paul Montague (@pm_spotter) July 31, 2021

Brilliant message from all-conquering NZ co-captain Sarah Hirini after Tokyo glory: "Yeah, we’ve got titles and we’ve won things but I want our group to be good people and show the world that you can be a good, genuine person and still have success. Our programme allowed that" — Jamie Lyall (@JLyall93) July 31, 2021

The #BlackFerns win gold!#olympics

So proud of the gorgeous Sarah Hirini...what a captain! The team dedication to Ronnie at the end made me cry! pic.twitter.com/yxI2uwR8oH — Jacqui Greaves (@JacquiG_Author) July 31, 2021

Sarah Hirini and Tyla Nathan-Wong, and Kelly Brazier New Zealand v ROC, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Rugby Women's Pool A match at Tokyo Stadium. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Haka 'goosebumps'

A video of the Olympic champions doing a post-match haka was tweeted out by the USA's SportsCentre (to their 38 million followers) and was quickly viewed over 300,000 time, by some impressed viewers.

Gold medalists Team New Zealand perform the haka led by Sarah Hirini of Team New Zealand with their gold medals. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Goosebumps ❤️



After winning gold, the New Zealand women's rugby team performed the haka.



(via @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/513MTdbYvR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 31, 2021

I love the haka and I don't think I've ever seen a group of women perform it before, this is great! https://t.co/QTwGbudfZq — ✌🏼💜🏒 (@lulu_vohn) July 31, 2021

THIS IS THE MOST BAD-ASS THING I'VE EVER SEEN https://t.co/0B93v5em4b — rachel erin (@thechief89) July 31, 2021

New Zealand rugby is heaven for every coach that preaches culture! They are all in, they all #sweepthesheds https://t.co/Yda2O8jxJC — Midland WSOC (@MidlandWSoccer) July 31, 2021

Flashbacks of Rio erased

Portia Woodman, who was inconsolable after losing to Australia in the gold medal match in Rio, also gave an incredible post-match interview.

"On the very instance of getting up on the podium, it was unreal. Flashbacks of Rio is now deleted, erased and gone. We now have this gold medal. It's amazing," she told Sky sport.

"I think, for me, looking back on Rio, that emotion of scoring the last try but still not being able to win, crying under the post, is definitely one I looked back on, but now it's gone.

"When that whistle blew, I was elated with so much emotion and happiness...I just looked at Sarah, looked at Michaela...looked at everyone on the field. It was just an unreal experience of happiness."