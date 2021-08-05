Tokyo Olympics 2020: Phil Gifford - My five events to watch on day 14

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the news as New Zealand records our biggest medal haul to date. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Lisa Carrington kept her almost miraculous run going, and cycling provided the wonderful upsets for New Zealand yesterday. Could history repeat today?

The last dance

1.15pm: Lisa Carrington, Caitlin Regal, Teneale Hutton, Alicia Hoskin - Women's kayak K4 heats, 500 metres

It almost defies belief that Carrington has a chance to possibly win a fourth gold in Tokyo. She hasn't missed a beat at these Games, so it's worth remembering that she is a human being, not a paddling robot. She was nervous before the 200m final in Rio in 2016, so, she rang her Mum. "I remember saying 'I love you' and then breaking into tears. In a moment like that, you realise that you need someone who's always going to look after you, who's always going to care, no matter what the outcome is."

Another sensation at the velodrome?

8.15pm: Jessie Hodges and Rushlee Buchanan - Women's cycling Madison

The Madison was off the Olympic calendar, which always felt like a shame, because it's one of the most wild and crazy things on the cycling programme. In Tokyo 16 teams of two riders race for 200 laps (50km), with sprints for extra points on some laps, the ones announced with a piercing whistle blast. The trick is you only need one rider at a time on the track, so the competitors take a break every two or so laps. Brilliantly chaotic, and well worth a look.

Rushlee Buchanan in action. Photo / Photosport

Workin her way back

11.42am: Lydia Ko - Women's golf stroke play, round three

Ko hasn't been so much charging towards the podium, as lurking close by, now lying in a promising ninth place. Two late bogeys blighted her second round, but there have been enough flashes of birdie brilliance to think that if everything clicks today she'll be a genuine challenger.

In history's footprints

8.30am: Quentin Rew - Men's 50km road walk

Rew, who finished 12th in the 50km in Rio, may not be a household name, but the Melbourne based physiotherapist is an interesting man. He's called the International Olympic Committee corrupt, and was a vocal backer of an unsuccessful court challenge to add a 50km road walk for women to the programme in Tokyo. The event has some history for New Zealand. In Melbourne in 1956, a perky English builder Norman Read, who had only arrived in New Zealand in 1953 as a fully assisted immigrant, startled everyone by beating the favoured Russians to win gold. Asked by a typically curled lipped Australian reporter if he was "a Pom or a Kiwi?", Read famously replied, "I'm a Pommy Kiwi and proud of it".

No lack of experience

10pm: Daniel Meech, Bruce Goodin, Uma O'Neill - Show jumping team qualifying

Experience isn't lacking in the Kiwi team. Goodin, now 51, was at his first Olympics in 1992. Meech, 47, was first there in 1996. On the other hand, O'Neill, born in Maui, and based in California, is 26 and at her first Games. Interesting aside: O'Neill's grandfather was the inventor of the wet suit, and founded the O'Neill surfware brand.

