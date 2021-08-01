Tokyo Olympics 2020: Pathetic protest from Games' sorest loser

Mourad Aliev was disqualified from his men's super heavyweight quarter-final bout. Photo / Getty Images

French boxer Mourad Aliev has become the laughing stock of the Tokyo Olympics after attempting a bizarre ringside protest following a defeat.

Aliev was disqualified from his men's super heavyweight quarter-final bout against Britain's Frazer Clarke after referee Andy Mustacchio stopped the fight with four seconds remaining in the second round.

Mustacchio disqualified the French competitor for intentionally headbutting his opponent, who had several cuts on his face.

BBC analyst Steve Bunce said: "Clarke has two gashes. Both would rule him out of any professional fight, no matter where you are."

Clarke was declared the victor of the +91kg bout, which meant he would leave Tokyo with at least a bronze medal.

But Aliev reacted furiously when the verdict was announced, spitting out his mouthguard, kicking the air, pulling offensive gestures and shoving a camera.

The 26-year-old then sat ringside for approximately an hour in protest – but there were no events scheduled at Tokyo's Kokugikan Arena for another three hours, so he did not hold up proceedings.

Aliev did leave the arena at one stage after speaking to a group of suited officials, only to return 10 minutes later and continue the silent protest.

"This was my way of showing that the decision was so unfair," Aliev said through a translator.

"I wanted to fight against all that injustice, and honestly today, also my teammates had unfair results. I trained my whole life for this, and I came into here, and because of one referee's decision, I lost. It's over.

"I would have won, but it had already been written that I was disqualified. I prepared my whole life for this, so getting mad about this result is natural."

Clarke said after the fight: "In the heat of the moment it's all a bit confusing.

"During the battle it's all very quick, all I'm concerned about is getting on with the job. The referee made his decision and we have to believe in what they do.

"I felt there were a couple of heads going in but whether it's intention or not I don't know. I'm not going to stand here and say he did it on purpose because I'm sure he would want these Olympics to end the way it has.

"I told him to calm down. I've been in these situations before, often you're not thinking with your head, your emotions are all over the place.

"The last thing I want him to do is damage his reputation or to be rude to the judges and officials because they're only doing their job.

"I know it's hard and he's angry but the best thing to do is to calm down and go back to the changing rooms and vent your anger on someone else."

Clarke will face 2019 world champion Bakhodir Jalolov from Uzbekistan in the semi-final on Wednesday.

