Tokyo Olympics 2020: Oly Whites' classy gesture after heartbreaking loss

New Zealand's Ben Waine reacts during the OlyWhites 3-2 defeat to Honduras.

They may have suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat but the New Zealand men's Olympic football team have been praised for a classy act after the loss.

The Oly Whites suffered a bitter – and slightly bizarre – defeat to Honduras, leading for most of the match but ultimately going down.

The New Zealand side had the game under control with less than 15 minutes to play, before conceding two late goals.

It was a genuine heartbreaker, as the Kiwis had scored two goals of the highest quality – including a 30 metre stunner by Liberato Cacace – but gave up three soft ones.

Goalkeeper Michael Woud had a game to forget, with a portion of the blame for all three goals conceded.

After the match, a Fifa official praised Danny Hay's side and said they had earned "a great deal of respect".

"Our boys went into the dressing room and it was absolutely amazing. It was clean and in tiptop condition. It shows the great deal of respect to the tournament. We were really happy with the way New Zealand conducted themselves. You may have lost the game today but you won our hearts," the official added.

Yesterday defeat leaves New Zealand's qualifying hopes on a knife edge, with one game to come against Romania. They sit third in group B behind Honduras and Korea, who they beat in the opening game.