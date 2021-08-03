Tokyo Olympics 2020: Men's 470 pair remain in medal hunt as Burling and Tuke ready for shot at gold

Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox. Photo / Photosport

Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox remain in the hunt for a podium finish in the Olympic Games' 470 regatta after a solid, but unspectacular opening race of the day on Tuesday.

One of the most consistent crews so far, the Kiwis continued their trend of top-10 finishes on Tuesday to maintain striking distance of the medals.

The first race of the day saw the pairing round the first mark in sixth place, 28 seconds behind the leading Korean boat and in the mix to contest the top three places.

However, a slow second leg put the team 50 seconds behind the leaders and destined to fight it out with a haggle of boats fighting for the fourth to eighth placings.

Over the final three legs Snow-Hansen and Willcox managed to claw themselves up into sixth position to record yet another consistent, but ultimately unspectacular result that reflected their overall performance in the event to this stage.

The surprising winners of race nine was the Korean boat while Australia and Sweden - two of New Zealand's medal-rivals - rounded out the top three.

Sixth place meant the crew sat in fifth place overall with one race to complete before the medal race and just eight points behind the bronze medal position.

Meanwhile, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke are gunning for back-to-back gold medals when they race in the 49er medal race at 4:33pm.

In a 10-boat race which sees first place receive two points and last place handed 20 (the crew with the fewest points wins), Burling and Tuke's 14-point buffer over fourth place means a solid finish should be enough for them to win a third consecutive Games medal.

However, winning gold will be much tougher – the Kiwi duo only have a four-point lead over both the British and Spanish crews, and will therefore need to be at their best when it matters most.