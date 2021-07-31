Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live updates - New Zealand athletes and events in action, how to watch in NZ, live streaming

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the news from day ten as Black Ferns Sevens claim Olympic glory and Dylan Schmidt makes history. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Kiwis in action today

Today, Valerie Adams throws for her fourth Olympic medal in the shot put final, looking to add to her golds from 2008 and 2012, and a silver from 2016.

A gold would be a remarkable accomplishment, given China's Lijiao Gong, the world No 1, has been inserted as a $1.22 favourite for gold, a favouritism enhanced by having the best throw in qualifying, with a distance of 19.46m.

Adams qualified sixth, with a best throw of 18.83m, and although there was a sense that the 36-year-old was just doing what she needed to advance, she will also need to unleash one of her best throws of the season in order to be a medal contender.

While Gong is the big favourite, the field looks quite even below her, meaning Adams has a chance in what is likely her last Olympics to go out with a bang.

Also in the final is 22-year-old Maddison-Lee Wesche, and while a medal is surely too big an ask, it could be the start of a new name to watch in New Zealand athletics.

Another name to follow is 24-year-old Hamish Kerr, who qualified for tonight's high jump final with relative ease, but will likely need to produce a stunning personal best to be amongst the medals.

Two other athletes kicking off their Olympic careers are hammer throwers Julia Ratcliffe and Lauren Bruce, both who will be aiming to qualify for the final.

Away from track and field, New Zealand equestrian trio will move onto the cross-country portion after a dressage event which sees all three riders well-placed, and the Kiwi team in third, while on the water, Josh Junior and the men's 470 crew continue their push for high seedings before their medal races, while Sam Meech competes in the laser medal race, but needs a mathematical miracle in order to secure a medal.

Check the "who's competing" interactive above to see the full list of Kiwis in action, and when they begin their events.

Sports in action today

Artistic Gymnastics (Four finals)

Athletics (Four finals)

Badminton (Singles medal matches)

Baseball (Pool Play)

Basketball (Pool Play)

Beach Volleyball (Round of 16)

Boxing (Quarter-finals, semifinals)

Cycling BMX Freestyle (Park final)

Diving (Women's 3m Springboard final)

Equestrian (Eventing Cross Country)

Fencing (Men's Foil Team finals)

Golf (Men's Round 4)

Handball (Men's Pool Play)

Hockey (Men's quarter-finals)

Sailing (Classification races, Laser medal races)

Shooting (25m men's pistol qualification)

Swimming (Five finals)

Table Tennis (Team Round of 16)

Tennis (Medal matches)

Volleyball (Men's Pool play)

Water Polo (Women's Pool play)

Weightlifting (Women's 76kg final)

Wrestling (Semifinals)

How to follow the action

The Herald will have live updates running from 10am, while you can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

Sports in action tomorrow

Artistic Gymnastics (Three finals)

Artistic Swimming (Free Routine Prelims)

Athletics (Five finals)

Badminton (Men's singles and women's doubles medal matches)

Baseball (Round 2)

Basketball (Women's Pool Play)

Beach Volleyball (Round of 16)

Canoe Sprint (Heats, quarter-finals)

Cycling Track (Women's Team Sprint finals, team pursuit qualifying)

Diving (Men's 3m Springboard preliminary)

Equestrian (Eventing Jumping final)

Football (Women's semifinals)

Handball (Women's Pool Play)

Hockey (Women's quarter-finals)

Sailing (Classification races, 49er medal races)

Shooting (Two finals)

Table Tennis (Team knockouts)

Volleyball (Women's Pool play)

Water Polo (Men's Pool play)

Weightlifting (Women's 87kg and +87kg final)

Wrestling (Three finals)