Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Lisa Carrington and the mentality monsters - How Kiwi athletes have set a new psychological benchmark at these Games

4 minutes to read
NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the Olympics news from day 13, as Lisa Carrignton sets up another big day of action. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the Olympics news from day 13, as Lisa Carrignton sets up another big day of action. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

OPINION

Kiwi athletes have set amazing new benchmarks for mental strength at the Tokyo Olympics.

Being able to find your absolute best, when it really matters, is the most difficult task for any competitor.

Especially

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.