Tokyo Olympics 2020: Korean network forced to apologise over 'inappropriate' opening ceremony broadcast

A Korean broadcast network has been forced to apologise after using "totally inappropriate" graphics during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.
MBC was criticised for images chosen to represent countries as athletes entered Tokyo's National Stadium on Friday evening for the Parade of Nations.
When Ukraine was introduced, for example, an image of Chernobyl appeared on the broadcast.
Later, Haitian athletes were accompanied by a caption which read: "The political situation is fogged by the assassination of the president."
Italy entered alongside an image of pizza, while El Salvador was introduced with a picture representing Bitcoin.
MBC released a statement after a tsunami of backlash: "In today's Opening Ceremony broadcast, inappropriate photos were used when introducing countries like Ukraine and Haiti. Also, inappropriate photos and subtitles were used for other countries. We apologise to the viewers of Ukraine and other countries."