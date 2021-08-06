Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kiwi track cycling star Ellesse Andrews keeps medal hopes alive with crushing win

New Kiwi cycling star Ellesse Andrews has remained on a roll in the Tokyo velodrome, advancing to the 1/8 finals in the women’s sprint. Video / Sky Sport

New Kiwi cycling star Ellesse Andrews has remained on a roll in the Tokyo velodrome, advancing to the 1/8 finals in the women's sprint.

Andrews backed up her silver medal in the Keirin by breaking the Olympic record in sprint qualifying before winning two of her three head-to-head duels on Friday night.

After proving far too strong for Australian Kaarle McCulloch in the 1/32 finals, Andrews suffered her first setback in the 1/16 finals against Olena Starikova of Ukraine.

But facing a must-win repechage against China's Bao Shanju - a team sprint gold medallist from earlier in the Games - Andrews showed her class to progress to Saturday's 1/8 finals at the Izu Velodrome, with television commentator Gerald de Kock describing the effort as a display of "terrific power".

The 21-year-old now has a chance to reflect on her efforts and, more importantly, rest after a hectic schedule that saw Friday's action follow four races in the Keirin.

"After a while, you have to do what you've got to do," Andrews told Sky Sport. "Every race is max and you're putting everything out on the track. It's just what you have to do to progress in a competition like this."

Despite her busy diary, there were no signs of an emotional or physical comedown after the Kiwi's stunning ride to take second in last night's Keirin final.

"This morning, talking to family and friends, it was great to be able to share this experience," Andrews said. "But I'm in my next competition now so my race head is on."

It was certainly needed during the final outing of her evening when defeat would have spelled the end of Andrews' Games.

Ellesse Andrews broke the Olympic record in qualifying in the women's sprint. Photo / Photosport

Instead, she showed a level of composure that belied her lack of senior international experience, a quality that complemented the tactical nous and undeniable speed she had displayed in the Keirin.

As she had attempted with mixed results against more experienced opponents in her earlier two races, Andrews opted to cede the lead in her showdown against Bao, backing her power to come over the top of her foe on the final lap.

It was a strategy that worked well against McCulloch but was then negated by Starikova, with the Ukrainian extracting a measure of revenge after finishing fourth in the Keirin.

But Andrews shook off the disappointment and returned to her favoured game plan to seal a spot in the 1/8 finals, where she will face Canadian Kelsey Mitchell at 6.33pm (NZT).

Andrews' status as a serious sprint contender was established in the sprint qualifying when, needing only a top-24 time to progress to the next round, her blazing speed was immediately on display.

The Kiwi recorded a qualifying time of 10.563 seconds to briefly set a new Olympic mark, break the national record and book her spot in the 1/32 finals.

Andrews' Olympic record was surpassed by 10 subsequent riders - led by German Lea Friedrich in a time of 10.310s - but she had much more to come.

Compatriot Kirstie James was unable to join Andrews in the 1/32 finals, however, with the talented endurance rider struggling in sprint qualifying to stop the clock at 11.116s and finish 27th.

Ellesse Andrews' hopes of a second Olympic medal are still alive. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand were also off the pace in the first women's Olympic Madison race, as the untested combination of Jessie Hodges and Rushlee Buchanan finished 11th.

British pair Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny dominated the 120-lap race from start to finish, winning all but two of the 12 sprints to rack up 78 points.

The Kiwis were unable to factor in the sprints and were lapped twice, recording a tally of minus-40 points to finish ahead of only Germany (-40) and three teams who crashed out of a chaotic race.