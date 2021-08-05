Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kiwi cyclists Campbell Stewart and Ellesse Andrews in medal mix

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the Olympics news from day 13, as Lisa Carrignton sets up another big day of action. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Campbell Stewart has made a solid start to the men's omnium in Tokyo, claiming seventh place in the scratch race on Thursday.

It sets the Palmerston North rider up well for the rest of the night, with three races still to come in the event.

Stewart was stuck in the peloton throughout the 40-lap race – as a six-man group broke away and then caught the field – but he finished well, accelerating through the pack in the last two laps, to be one of the best of the rest.

The 23-year-old banks 28 points for the effort, with the tempo, elimination and points race still to come.

It was a gruelling 10,000m contest.

Some of the best in the field – including the gold, silver and bronze medallists from the last world championships – broke from the rest of the pack and maintained their advantage.

They caught the peloton with five laps remaining, making for a frantic finish for the rest of the 20-man field.

Campbell Stewart (left) in action in the omnium. Photo / Getty

Stewart, the 2019 world champion, showed his composure and maturity, timing his run to perfection to get ahead of the pack, crossing the line behind Australian Sam Welsford for seventh overall.

Matthew Walls (Great Britain) is the early leader (40 points) with France's Benjamin Thomas on 38.

Shortly after, Kiwi Ellesse Andrews underlined her potential, qualifying for the women's Keirin semifinals.

The 21-year-old finished second in her quarter-final, only pipped on the line by Dutch powerhouse Shanne Brazpennincx.

The Keirin is one of the most competitive events on the track programme, but Andrews has come through a strong field to reach the final 12.

Andrews was confident, after her impressive repechage display on Wednesday and it showed with a composed performance.

The Christchurch rider started second from the inside, near the bottom of the track and was comfortably nestled in second position for the first three laps.

She left a gap behind the lead rider, setting herself up well to take the initiative, sprinting to the front of the field almost as soon as the pace bike departed.

Andrews had almost two and a half laps to hang on, but did well, holding off her rivals with customary strength and power.

Brazpennincx produced an amazing finish – coming round the outside – to pass the New Zealander in the last 50 metres, but Andrews was comfortably second. She was 0.052 behind the Dutch rider, with Mexican Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez 0.032 further back.

Sam Webster's campaign in the men's individual sprint came to an end, with the Kiwi cyclist falling just shot of the quarter-finals.

After missing direct entry into the quarter-finals in his heat against Germany's Maximilian Levy, Webster was forced into a repechage heat against riders from France and Malaysia.

There, French rider Sebastien Vigier was able to get on the back of Webster and swing out on the final lap to get across the line first to eliminate his competitors.