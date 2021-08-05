Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kiwi cyclist Ellesse Andrews to race for a medal in keirin final

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the Olympics news from day 13, as Lisa Carrignton sets up another big day of action. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Kiwi Ellesse Andrews will race for a medal tonight, after progressing to the women's keirin final.

Andrews produced a sensational ride in her semifinal, again exhibiting her immense power and endurance to finish second.

Stuck at the back of the pack after the first three laps, Andrews needed a long sprint to get to the front, then had to hang on for almost half the race.

It looked like she may have gone too early, but the 21-year-old showed courage and conviction, to stay in the top three.

Andrews finished second to Ukrainian Olena Starikova, trailing the 2020 European champion by only 0.017.

The manner of the performance will give the Christchurch rider another boost of confidence ahead of the final.

The keirin is an intensely competitive event, but Andrews has come through a strong field to reach the final six.

Ellesse Andrews competes in the kierin. Photo / Getty

The Christchurch rider started on the outside, far from the ideal position, with two Ukranian riders, including Starikova, grouped together on the inside.

Not surprisingly, the Ukrainians choose to use team tactics, riding together for the first three laps.

Andrews was marooned at the back of the field, before producing her win or bust moment halfway through the race. It was a gamble – but somehow she managed to hang on – especially through a painful final lap.

Meanwhile, Campbell Stewart is still in the mix in the omnium in Tokyo, with his seventh place in the scratch race followed by 12th in the tempo race and fifth in the elimination race to sit seventh overall, on 78 points.

He is 28 points outside of medal contention, and will likely need to lap his medal rivals in the final points race to end up on the podium.

Campbell Stewart (left) in action in the omnium. Photo / Getty

Earlier, Sam Webster's campaign in the men's individual sprint came to an end, with the Kiwi cyclist falling just shot of the quarter-finals.

After missing direct entry into the quarter-finals in his heat against Germany's Maximilian Levy, Webster was forced into a repechage heat against riders from France and Malaysia.

There, French rider Sebastien Vigier was able to get on the back of Webster and swing out on the final lap to get across the line first to eliminate his competitors.