Tokyo Olympics 2020: Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast make their mark as their rowing campaign begins

Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast have made their mark in Tokyo, winning their opening heat of the women’s pair regatta in dominant fashion. Video / Sky Sport

Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast have made their mark on the ripples of Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.

The Kiwi duo showed why many have tipped them as one of the country's top medal hopes, cruising to victory in their opening heat of the women's pair against their counterparts from Denmark, Ireland and Spain to book their spot in the semifinal.

It wasn't long before the New Zealanders were racing from the front. Gracefully gliding over the water with every stroke, Gowler and Prendergast held a five second lead by the 1000m mark of the 2000m race.

The rest of the heat did make up ground in the second half, but the Kiwis comfortably crossed the line about three seconds ahead of Denmark in second place.

The duo were back in action later in the day, jumping straight into the women's eight for the opening heat of that competition. In a far more competitive affair than their first race of the day, an impressive final 500m stretch saw the Kiwis get past a strong effort from the Chinese crew and fend off the Canadians to claim the win.

Winning the heat means the women's eight go straight through to the final, with all other teams in the heat being forced to race again in the repechage stages.

That will be the case for the men's eight, who finished second in their heat – being unable to match the Netherlands. With just seven entries into the men's eight field and six qualifying for the final, only the team who finishes last in the repechage will miss out on a spot in the medal race.

Earlier in the day, Stephen Jones and Brook Robertson secured automatic qualification into the semifinals of the men's pair, finishing their opening heat in third place.

Brook Robertson and Stephen Jones finished third in their heat. Photo / Getty

The pair finished well behind Australia in first and Italy in second, with the two charging ahead early, with the French pair rounding out the heat.

The Italians got off to the best start of the four pairs, holding a slim lead early on before the Australians got into a rhythm and shot passed them.

The Kiwis battled away in third for the entire race, comfortably ahead of the French but well back from the leading two.