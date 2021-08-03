Tokyo Olympics 2020: Karsten Warholm's absurd 400m hurdles world record will go down in history

Karsten Warholm, of Norway celebrates as he wins the gold medal in the final of the men's 400m hurdles. Photo / AP

Norway's Karsten Warholm produced an astonishing run to smash his own world record on his way to winning gold in the men's 400m hurdles.

Warholm clocked a remarkable 45.94 seconds, beating his previous world best of 46.70sec.

He needed to produce something special with American Rai Benjamin also going under the previous world record mark to win silver.

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos claimed bronze in 46.72.

To put Warholm's run into perspective, only four runners in history have ever clocked sub-47sec times, let alone sub-46.

The race also included seven of the eight runners recording personal best times.

Touted as one of the stand-out events of the 10-day track and field programme at the Olympic Stadium, the cream of a very good hurdling crop did not fail to deliver in a thrilling race in stifling midday heat and humidity.

It was a race that had everything and came down to the final 20m.

Eyes bulging at the world record time flashed up on the big screen, Warholm roared and spontaneously ripped open his shirt amid gasps from sparse pockets of fellow athletes and team officials at the Olympic Stadium.

Commentators, including Aussie icon Bruce McAvaney, described it as one of the most iconic performances ever seen at the Olympics – competing with Usain Bolt's 9.63sec 100m run at the London Olympics.

"It will go down as the greatest 400m hurdles ever run and arguably the greatest race we have seen at an Olympic Games. What a contest," McAvaney said.

Former Aussie athletics star Tamsyn Manou said she couldn't speak after the shock of the race.

"I'm in shock. Bruce, I'm in shock. I cannot believe for the men's 400m hurdles there is a 45 second run," she said.

"We've taken this event to a place where I don't think anybody (expected).

"Everybody was talking about a world record, but I don't think anybody would have said it will be won in sub-46 seconds."

American sports commentator Tom Harrington said: "That 400 meters hurdles was the greatest in history".

The world was simply blown away.

Ppl, I don’t think you realize what you just watched. A man just ran Sub 46 in the 400M Hurdles. That’s Beamon’s jump in Mexico City, Bolt’s sub 9.6 in 100 meters. I saw Kevin Young run 46.78 in Barcelona, still can’t believe Warholm ran that fast. Geeeeezzz — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 3, 2021

Karsten Warholm's 45.95 in the 400-meter hurdles took .75 of a second off of the world record.



To take that much off of the WR in an event human beings have been running for 120+ years should not be possible. It should not be possible! — Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) August 3, 2021

World Record obliterated in the men’s 400M-H by nearly a full second at the #Olympics



If you follow/know track, you know that it is basically not possible, but it was just achieved.



Incredible.



Karsten Warholm



45.94 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 3, 2021

🇳🇴 NORWAY GOLD🇳🇴



Karsten Warholm wins GOLD in the 400m Hurdles, and DESTROYS his own world record, posting a time of 45.94.



What a RACE from the Viking. #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/Q2wZhsWYvJ — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) August 3, 2021