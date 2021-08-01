Tokyo Olympics 2020: Julia Ratcliffe just shy of automatic hammer throw final spot

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the news from day ten as Black Ferns Sevens claim Olympic glory and Dylan Schmidt makes history. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Kiwi Julia Ratcliffe made a confident start in the women's hammer throw competition on Sunday, but won't know if she has qualified for the final until later today.

The 29-year-old managed a best attempt of 73.20 metres, just 30 centimetres short of reaching the automatic qualification mark (73.50m).

Only three athletes in her heat managed to exceed that mark, with Ratcliffe ranked fourth in group A.

That means she is well placed to qualify, as the top 12 overall progress to Tuesday's final.

But the long time national record holder will have to wait until the cohort of group B, which includes fellow New Zealander Lauren Bruce, compete later on Sunday.

It was impressive stuff from Ratcliffe, in her Olympics debut, as she finished ahead of eleven other competitors and was one of only six women to top 70 metres.

Ratcliffe won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, after claiming silver in 2014 in Glasgow.

Her personal best is 73.55m, set in March at the New Zealand track and field championships.

Wearing bib number 3099, the Hamilton product was part of the first competition of the day, starting at 9:10am local time.

That was supposed to mean they avoided the worst of the heat, but conditions were muggy and hot inside the Tokyo Olympic stadium, already well over 30 degrees.

Ratcliffe's first attempt was near flawless, with rhythm and speed across the circle. She snatched her delivery on the second throw, drifting slightly to the side of the circle, to make 68.89 metres. Her third throw was 70.87 metres.

Pole Anita Wlodarczyk was the top qualifier with a massive 76.99 metre hurl on her first attempt. American Brooke Andersen (74.00m) and France's Alexandra Tavernier (73.51m) were the others to automatically progress.

Julia Ratcliffe Hammer throw (automatic qualification 73.50m)

73.20m

68.89m

70.87m