Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hamish Kerr column - The craziest moment of my Games campaign

Standing in the Japan National Stadium, having just cleared 2.30m to place 10th in the men's high jump at the Tokyo Olympic Games, I didn't think things could get any crazier.

It was a "pinch me" moment.

But suddenly, I found myself in the middle of one of the most controversial - yet stunning - moments of the Games. Pinch me again.

Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim had both cleared 2.37m and couldn't be separated.

The typical thing to do in that case is to have a jump-off. We could see them having a chat quietly before asking if they could instead share gold. The official left it in their hands and the rest is history.

The pair agreed to split the spoils and crazy scenes unfolded - as many would've seen in the media.

But I didn't really come to terms with how big of a deal it was until we left the stadium. Sure, it was completely out of the blue and not something I've ever seen happen before in high jump but I didn't expect so much controversy and debate to come from it.

As far as I am concerned, high jump is about competing against the bar. You don't go out there to beat your competitors.

It's the bar, it's the track and it's you. That's it.

An emotional Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim celebrate after agreeing to share the gold medal. Photo / Getty Images

It's not like these two guys came into a gold-medal match where they shook hands and we're like, 'no, we're not going to compete'. They had competed to the best of their abilities.

They obviously would have got a result if they went to a jump-off, but it would have been completely random. It would have been just whoever could get above a lower height, which doesn't make sense - that's not high jump.

Barshim is probably the best jumper while Tamberi has all the potential to be one of the greatest. To have them agree on sharing gold was so fitting and certainly topped off what was an incredible experience in Tokyo.

Even with the threat of Covid-19, the Games were far better than I think anyone expected.

We were able to hang out with our teammates, explore the village - hand-sanitising along the way of course - and even the stadium didn't feel empty with the media alone taking up most of the lower stands.

Then there was the culture within the Kiwi team - which was incomparable. It reflected on the fact that we're all just so proud to be Kiwis.

There was a sense of 'this is who we are, this is what we do, we punch above our weight, we get out there and beat the best nations' and it was incredible to be a part of.

I expect much of that culture to be carried with us as we embark on two weeks in quarantine and I'm sure there'll be a few fun challenges set out as we try to pass the time.

I think what we're all most looking forward to is finally seeing friends and family - even the many Kiwi fans who reached out and supported us throughout the journey.

Kiwi high jumper Hamish Kerr on his way to a tenth-place finish in the final. Photo / Getty Images

People back home should know the huge part they've played in the success of this team. The belief and praise from New Zealanders have been felt.

It's that support that keeps us motivated to do it all over again.

So here's to the next three years, as we turn our attention to Paris 2024 - a Games I very much hope to be a part of and one where my sights are set on the podium - even if it comes down to a decision to share the spoils.