Tokyo Olympics 2020: Football - Olyroos stun Argentina 2-0 in huge upset

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the news as Oly Whites make history and rowing gets underway on Day One. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

The Olyroos have caused an upset for the ages, defeating football superpowers Argentina 2-0 in their first match of the Tokyo Olympics.

The Australian under-23 side went in as massive underdogs but got their noses in front when Lachie Wales tapped in a goal in the 14th minute.

Argentina was dealt a major blow just before halftime when Francisco Ortega was controversially given his second yellow card and sent off for pushing Australia's Riley McGree in the box.

From then on it was the Olyroos' game to lose and Marco Tilio sealed the deal in the 80th minute with a sensational goal from outside the penalty box.

Australia celebrate after Marco Tilio scored their side's second goal against Argentina. Photo / AP

Remarkably, Tilio kicked the goal just 30 seconds after coming onto the pitch as a substitute.

Wales, who was a late inclusion in to the Olyroos squad, was understandably ecstatic with the result.

"It's an unreal feeling, such hard work," he told Channel 7 after the game.

"To all the Australians out there, it's such a big moment in football.

"The opposition tonight, they're one of the biggest nations in the world.

"Tonight we shocked the world and hopefully we can keep on shocking the world as we move on through the tournament."

Very special when Australia pulls off a major upset in the world game. Sensational. #Tokyo2020 #AUSVARG — Alister Nicholson (@AlisterNicho) July 22, 2021

Just brilliant. What a performance.



Deng, Souttar, Atkinson, McGree, Metcalfe stood out but you couldn’t fault anyone. Had the better of them with eleven as well.



The group of dreams it just might be. #ARGVAUS #Tokyo2020 ⚽️🇦🇺 — Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) July 22, 2021