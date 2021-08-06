Tokyo Olympics 2020: Flying Kiwi Ellesse Andrews fights for medal chance after defeat in last 16

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the news as New Zealand records our biggest medal haul to date. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

New Kiwi cycling star Ellesse Andrews has suffered her first setback in the Tokyo velodrome, being knocked into tonight's 1/16 repechage in the women's sprint.

Andrews had backed up her silver medal in the Keirin by earlier this evening breaking the Olympic record in sprint qualifying, but she eventually met her match in Ukraine's Olena Starikova.

After easily seeing off Australian Kaarle McCulloch in the 1/32 finals, Andrews was unable to repeat her efforts against Starikova, who extracted a measure of revenge after finishing fourth in the Keirin.

With the scalp of one vastly more experienced opponent in her pocket, Andrews was tactically outduelled by Starikova.

The Kiwi willingly ceded the lead and opted to back her power in the last lap but, having successfully employed similar tactics against McCulloch, she was unable to overcome Starikova's strong finish.

Andrews will have little time to recover or reflect on her efforts before her next race, with the must-win repechage racing set to begin at 9.59pm.

The 21-year-old has so far shown her capability to cope with a packed schedule and there have been no signs of an emotional or physical comedown after her stunning ride to finish second in last night's keirin final.

Ellesse Andrews broke the Olympic record in qualifying in the women's sprint. Photo / Photosport

That was clear in sprint qualifying when Andrews needed only a top-24 time to progress to the next round but quickly displayed her blazing speed.

The Kiwi recorded a qualifying time of 10.563 seconds to briefly set a new Olympic mark, break the national record and immediately book her spot in the 1/32 finals.

Andrews' Olympic record was surpassed by 10 subsequent riders - led by German Lea Friedrich in a time of 10.310s - but the Kiwi had much more to come.

McCulloch, a four-time world champion in the team sprint, was of no match for Andrews in the 1/32 finals.

The youngster was content to ride behind her opponent in the early stages of their heat, coming over the top of McCulloch on the final lap and showing far too much power to the line.

Compatriot Kirstie James was unable to join Andrews in the 1/32 finals, with the talented endurance rider struggling in the sprint qualifying to stop the clock at 11.116s and finish 27th.

New Zealand were also off the pace in the first women's Olympic madison race, as the untested combination of Jessie Hodges and Rushlee Buchanan finished 11th.

British pair Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny dominated the 120-lap race from start to finish, winning all but two of the 12 sprints to rack up 78 points and finish well clear of Denmark (35 points) and ROC (26).

The Kiwis were unable to factor in the sprints and were lapped twice, recording a tally of minus-40 points to finish ahead of only Germany (-40) and three teams who crashed out of a chaotic race.