Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fiancé's touching message for Lisa Carrington after gold medal win

Lisa Carrington storms to third straight Olympic gold.

Lisa Carrington's partner Michael was lost for words after his extraordinary kayaker fiancée stormed to her third straight Olympic gold medal in the K1 200m final.

Carrington blitzed the field to defend the title she also won in the London and Rio Games in an Olympic best time of 38.120s.

Speaking from Auckland's Olympic Fanzone, Carrington's fiancé Michael Buck said he felt immensely happy for his partner.

"Immense relief and happiness for Lisa," he told Newstalk ZB's William Terite. "When I saw her paddling down at the start I just felt a sense of comfort."

Lisa Carrington of New Zealand holds up the gold medal after winning the women's K1 200m final. Photo / AP

Carrington's historic win takes her Olympic medals tally to four, having also won bronze in the K1 500m in Rio.

An hour after her first triumph, Carrington got back into the boat to claim a second gold medal alongside Caitlin Regal in the K2 500m final, once again proving too good for the rest of the field.

Speaking before the second title of the Games, Buck was confident Carrington would be able to replicate her first gold - and she did.

"You can hardly even celebrate the win. You have to refocus and go out there and try and replicate it. That's where it gets really tough," Buck said.

"She's the ultimate professional."

His message for his partner? "We're all here. There's nowhere else we'd rather be as well. We love you and just go and have fun again."

Carrington finished ahead of Spain's Teresa Portela and Denmark's Emma Jorgensen in the K1 200m.

Carrington and Regal finished their K2 500m ahead of Poland and Hungary.

Carrington's busy schedule doesn't stop here, with the K1 500m heats tomorrow afternoon. She'll also be joined by Regal, Teneale Hatton and Alicia Hoskin in the K4 500m starting on Friday.